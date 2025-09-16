Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
CM launches internship prog for youth

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 04:08 am IST

She said they will work directly on policies and projects, marking the first initiative giving young minds direct participation in governance and nurturing future policymakers.

The Delhi government on Monday launched the Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme, selecting 87 graduate and postgraduate youth for a 3-month internship.

CM Rekha Gupta (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
CM Rekha Gupta (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

“For the first time in Delhi’s history, such an internship is being organised, enabling non-political talent to become part of the system. The fresh ideas, innovative technology, and new vision brought by our youth will serve as inspiration and a catalyst for change in governance,” said CM Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat.

She said they will work directly on policies and projects, marking the first initiative giving young minds direct participation in governance and nurturing future policymakers.

Designed to familiarise youth with the challenges of governance and provide a platform to develop solution-oriented thinking, the internship will make interns work on various projects alongside different departments and senior officials of the Delhi Government.

.

