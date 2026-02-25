CM lays stone for ₹264-crore infra upgrades in Mundka

In an effort to upgrade civic infrastructure in rural parts of the Capital, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for 49 development projects worth around ₹264 crore in Mundka Assembly constituency. Addressing the gathering at Mundka, Gupta said the projects will help improve connectivity and basic services in Mundka. (Hindustan Times)

The projects include road construction and strengthening, expansion of drinking water supply, augmentation of sewer networks, improvements in government schools and healthcare facilities.

Addressing the gatheringat Mundka, Gupta said the projects will help improve connectivity and basic services in Mundka. “Upon completion, these works will significantly improve roads and traffic facilities in the area. Residents will receive access to clean drinking water and the sewerage system will also be strengthened,” she said.

The chief minister said that over the past year, development works worth approximately ₹1,600 crore have been initiated across rural areas of the Capital. A dedicated allocation of ₹1,000 crore has been made for village development, she added.

“These initiatives mark a major step towards providing urban-standard amenities to rural Delhi,” she said.

Gupta added that special emphasis is being laid on the construction of village roads, development of major drains, border area infrastructure and establishment of new schools, hospitals and dispensaries. Peripheral road and drainage works across rural regions are being undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore, she said. Referring to planning measures, she added that a proposed growth centre spanning 900 bighas is part of the broader development framework.

Development minister Kapil Mishra said funds have been sanctioned for rural infrastructure through multiple channels, including CMDF and MLA funds, and that projects are now being cleared at a faster pace.