CM tells depts to ensure Delhi shines with lights, cleanliness this Diwali

Chief minister Rekha Gupta has directed all government departments to ensure that Delhi glows with festive lights, cleanliness, and smooth traffic during Diwali. In a review meeting held ahead of the festival, Gupta instructed officials to focus on illumination, waste management, and congestion-free movement across the city. People purchase green crackers ahead of Diwali near the Jama Masjid area in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Following her directions, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma issued detailed orders to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Delhi Police to ensure that roads, markets, and colonies remain well-lit, waste-free, and orderly. “This Diwali, we want Delhi to shine not just with lamps, but with cleanliness, discipline, and cooperation,” Gupta said.

The Public Works Department and electricity department have been told to inspect and repair streetlights, especially around major markets, religious sites, and public parks. “We aim for every corner of Delhi, from Connaught Place to Chandni Chowk, to be illuminated this Diwali,” a senior PWD official said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council will intensify waste collection, deploy extra sanitation staff, and coordinate with the Delhi Police for managing street vendors, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy additional personnel and issue advisories for busy markets. Departments have also been asked to promote locally made products and appoint nodal officers for weekly progress monitoring, they added.