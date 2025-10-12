CM reviews Delhi govt hospitals, vows to end medicines, staff crunch

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that strengthening Delhi’s government hospitals to provide better care for patients remains one of her administration’s top priorities. Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said effective measures were being taken to ensure the timely availability of medicines, medical equipment, and infrastructure across all government hospitals in the city. CM Rekha Gupta and health minister Pankaj Singh. (X-Rekha Gupta)

“There will be no shortage of medicines, equipment or staff in any hospital. If there is any gap, report it immediately and the government will ensure prompt supply,” the CM told officials during the meeting.

Gupta, joined by health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, reviewed the status of medicine supply, hospital infrastructure, staffing, and maintenance with medical superintendents from across Delhi. Senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) were also present to address construction and repair issues.

According to officials, around 90% of essential medicines are currently available in government hospitals. Gupta said steps were being taken to eliminate the remaining shortfall and ensure uninterrupted supply. “Our goal is that no patient in Delhi ever faces a shortage of medicines,” she said.

The chief minister also reviewed the status of ventilators and critical care facilities, noting that all ventilator beds were functional and additional ventilators procured during the pandemic remained available for emergencies. Expressing concern over the use of outdated diagnostic equipment, Gupta said the government was procuring new MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, and X-ray machines through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. “The process of upgrading hospital infrastructure has already begun through the chief minister’s development fund,” she said.

The CM directed hospital authorities to submit time-bound reports on repairs, maintenance, staffing, and medicine supply before the next review. She also urged hospital staff to adopt a compassionate approach toward patients.

Later addressing the media, Gupta said, “Coordination between departments is essential… speed and quality must go hand in hand,” reaffirming her government’s commitment to building a people-centric, accessible, and reliable healthcare system in Delhi.

CM on Saturday said the Delhi government will follow all Centre’s directives regarding Coldrif cough syrup, which has been banned in the Capital after being declared “not of standard quality.” An official order on Friday prohibited its sale, purchase, and distribution. Earlier in the week, the Drugs Control Department directed all cough syrup manufacturers in Delhi to suspend sales until raw materials and products are tested for diethylene glycol (DEG), linked to 17 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.