CNG prices hiked by 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR, other cities | Check details here

CNG prices have been on a rise across the national capital since October last year when domestic and international gas prices started to climb.
The new prices came into effect from Sunday at 6 am.(File photo for representation)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:33 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in Delhi and NCR by 2 per kilogram with effect from Sunday at 6 am. With the new hike, CNG is now priced at 73.61 per kg in Delhi, 76.17 per kg in Noida, and 81.94 in Gurugram, news agency ANI reported.

The IGL has also hiked CNG prices in other parts of the country as well. In Rewari, CNG is retailing at 84.07 per kg; 82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; 85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and 83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.

CNG prices have been on a rise across the national capital since October last year when domestic and international gas prices started to climb. Earlier in April, the prices of CNG in the city were hiked by Rs. 2.50 per kg and that of piped cooking gas by Rs. 4.25 per unit to record levels against the backdrop of the surge in raw material cost.

Meanwhile, the cost of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for the last 40 days now on Sunday, May 15. A litre of petrol costs 105.41 in Delhi, while diesel costs 96.67. While in Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

