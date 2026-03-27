New Delhi, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday said the government has increased commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of previous levels, easing concerns among industries and eateries, while asserting that there is no shortage or panic buying in the city. Commercial LPG supply normal, allocation hiked to 70 pc: Delhi minister Sirsa

The revised order, issued by the Delhi government following directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, raises LPG supply by 20 percentage points over the earlier 50 per cent cap.

This translates to a daily availability of about 6,300 cylinders of 19 kg against the normal consumption of 9,000 cylinders, an official statement said.

Sirsa, who holds the food and supplies portfolio, among others, said the allocation gives priority to labour-intensive industries such as steel, automobile, textile, chemicals and plastics, where LPG use cannot be replaced by piped natural gas .

These sectors have been allotted 1,800 cylinders per day, accounting for 28.5 per cent of the total supply, Sirsa said.

According to the statement, hospitality and food-related establishments, including hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units and dairies, received the largest share at 3,375 cylinders daily.

Essential services such as education, healthcare, transport and public utilities have been allocated 225 cylinders, while similar quantities have been earmarked for caterers, government institutions and community kitchens.

Sports facilities and stadiums will receive 270 cylinders, the statement said, adding that 5 kg refills for migrant workers and students have also been provided.

Sirsa said the enhanced allocation would ensure that "industries and eateries can now operate without disruptions".

He added that monitoring by the oil marketing companies has shown normal booking patterns with no signs of hoarding or panic buying.

"There is absolutely no shortage; supplies are stable, thanks to proactive measures," Sirsa said.

The government remains focused on ensuring fair distribution, he said, and urged consumers to book supplies in time and switch to PNG wherever feasible.

The minister reiterated that reports of a crisis in Delhi were "baseless".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.