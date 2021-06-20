Completion targets of Metro Phase-4 will depend on Covid-19 scenario: DMRC

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials have indicated that significant work on Phase-4 corridors was done despite the constraints in construction activity due to the second wave of Coronavirus in the country. So far there is no change in the deadline, but completion targets will depend on the Covid-19 situation in the days to come.

“DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of 65 kilometres of new lines across three priority corridors as part of its Phase 4 expansion. These corridors are expected to be completed by 2025. However, given the fact that the Covid-19 scenario is still evolving, the completion targets shall be reviewed accordingly,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

In the past two months, the DMRC has been working with just half the workforce. While a lot of workers left during Holi, others decided to leave after the lockdown was imposed in April. DMRC officials said that their strength at sites came down from over 4,000 to about 2,500. They added that substantial work was done on the three corridors in Phase-4.

One of the important construction activities done during lockdown was the tunnelling work between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg corridor.

“We have completed the tunnelling of 500 metres of one of the 2.8 kilometre long twin tunnels. Delhi Metro has also completed the casting of over 50% of tunnel segments in the casting yard. The first of the twin tunnels on this stretch is expected to be completed by September later this year,” said Dayal.

On the Majlis Park– Maujpur corridor, construction of piers at the station as well as viaduct locations was carried out. The work on Delhi Metro’s fifth bridge over the river Yamuna, near the Signature Bridge, is also going on as part of this corridor. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor is significant, as its completion will complete the entire ring of connectivity on the Pink Line.

For the Tughalabad-Aerocity corridor, the casting yard at Panchsheel Park was prepared for casting with installation of all necessary equipment during the lockdown. This corridor will connect the Kashmere Gate– Raja Nahar Singh Violet Line with the Airport Express Line.