Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress claims waste from Bhalswa fell, trapped children; MCD denies

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Jan 27, 2025 11:21 AM IST

Delhi Fire Service officials said that no rescue or emergency calls were received. Police too said that no call or complaint received from civic agencies or locals..

Municipal waste from a portion of the Bhalswa landfill site fell on the nearby slum unit in Sharadhanand Colony in the outer north Delhi on Sunday, Delhi congress alleged adding that two children were trapped in waste. Municipal corporation has said that “section of landfill site has not collapsed” however some fresh waste during leveling slipped adding that no one has been trapped under the waste.

A view of the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
A view of the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Delhi Congress chief, Devendra Yadav, who is also the candidate from Badli assembly where the landfill site is located, reached the the colony. “Today in Bhalswa, a mountain of garbage damaged house, in which two innocent children were also trapped.

We reached the spot and promptly evacuated the house and with the help of Congress colleagues, rescued the children safely. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the administration was immediately contacted and informed for action. Due to the negligence of the AAP government, mountains of garbage are increasing in Delhi, which have now become a threat to people’s lives,” he posted on X.

“When the Congress government comes to power in Delhi, disposal of the garbage mountain will be our first priority. We will find a permanent solution to this problem and free the people of Delhi from this dreadful situation,” he added.

MCD said: “Collapse has not happened, however some portion of fresh waste during levelling/stabilization slipped to downward from a height of approximately 24 ft. Trapping of someone or casualty has not occurred as this was within the boundary of dumpsite . The slipped portion has now been levelled by excavator. Our officials are on site.”

Delhi Fire Service officials said that no rescue or emergency calls were received. Police too said that no call or complaint received from civic agencies or locals..

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On