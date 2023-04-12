After 2010, Connaught Place in for another major revamp

The New Delhi Municipal Council will soon launch a major renovation exercise to refurbish the facade, repair the structures and paint the corridors and walls of the iconic Connaught Place market, the civic agency officials said on Wednesday. Officials said the revamp of Connaught Place will be completed by June 30, in time for the next round of G-20 meetings. (HT Photo)

The officials added that the work will be completed by June 30, in time for the next round of G-20 meetings. They said that the council has signed a memorandum of understanding with State Bank of India and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for the conservation and restoration of the Connaught Place buildings.

“For the conservation and restoration of Connaught Place, State Bank of India has agreed to provide financial support under its Corporate Social Responsibility scheme (CSR),” an NDMC official said, requesting anonymity.

NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyaya said that the conservation of the heritage market has been a “long-pending” demand of the traders and shoppers. “Connaught Place (CP) is considered as the heart of the city and people will soon be able to experience it in its pristine form. The restoration will be completed by June 30. The next round of G-20 meetings is coming up and market will be visited by foreign visitors. This will be the biggest revamp of CP after the 2010 Commonwealth Games,” he added.

An NDMC official said the agency will provide supervision, logistical and administrative support for the execution of the project. “The ministry of urban development and the heritage conservation committee (HCC) has already given a no-objection certificate for carrying out the work. As India holds the presidency of G20 countries for a year, this project will enable NDMC to showcase the unique heritage of New Delhi,” the official said.

After the 2010 revamp, the market has fallen to disrepair. It is now marked by worn-out walls, spittle trails and pan and guthka stains. In 2010, NDMC got the market whitewashed and repaired the facade. As the buildings in Connaught Place market, which was constructed in 1933, are notified as Grade II heritage structures, HCC’s permission is mandatory even for basic maintenance and internal repairs, including painting the premises and relaying floor or wall tiles.

Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), said that the traders welcome the project. “Traders welcome the project. The businessmen should also be included in the project’s planning. We can give constructive inputs and we can also look into the suggestions from INTACH,” he added.

Bhargava said that the conservation project should focus on maintaining the uniform look, including the terrace portions, removal of the loose hanging wires and plants that have grown up in the facade/wall crevices. “The old light fittings behind the sign boards which were placed in 2010 should also be replaced. We welcome the project and will be eager to take part in it,” he said.

The list of events that will be hosted in the national capital include Parliament-20 summit on 5-6 June; 4th Sherpa Meeting on 3-6 September, 4th Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting on 5-6 September, Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting on 6th September, Joint Finance and Energy Deputies Meeting on 7th September and Joint Finance and Energy Ministers Meeting on 8th September, 2023.