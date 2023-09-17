Head constable attacked in road rage case in Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar

A 50-year-old Delhi Police head constable driving home after duty was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod and a brick by three people in what appears to be a case of road rage, in Raghubir Nagar in west Delhi late on Friday night, the Delhi Police said on Sunday, adding that two people, who are brothers, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police arrested two brothers, Krishan Singh, 28, and Yuvraj Singh, 21, on Sunday from the Raghubir Nagar area. (Representational image)

The head constable, MG Rajesh, suffered injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Rajesh fell unconscious at the crime scene due to the head injury, police said, adding that he was not wearing his uniform at the time of the incident. Police said that a woman was accompanying the suspects at the time of the incident and had hit the policeman with a brick, adding that she was said to be their mother. However, her role was still being probed along with her relationship with the brothers.

Police arrested the two brothers, Krishan Singh, 28, and Yuvraj Singh, 21, on Sunday from the Raghubir Nagar area.

The two brothers were booked for rash and dangerous driving, attempt to murder, and common intention, an FIR regarding which was registered under sections 279, 307, 34 of the IPC and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act at the Khyala police station on Saturday.

“We arrested two brothers in connection with the incident in which a Delhi Police head constable was manhandled. The arrested men are residents of Raghubir Nagar. The head constable suffered injuries in the head and other body parts,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer.

Rajesh, who lives with his family at police staff quarters in Tilak Nagar, is deployed at the office of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi. On Friday night, he was returning home after duty in his Volkswagen Ameo car. He was driving alone.

According to the police, around 11pm, Rajesh reached near Ghode Wala Mandir in Raghubir Nagar when a Maruti Swift Dzire, allegedly being driven rashly, overtook his vehicle and took a sharp left.

As a result, the front portion of the head constable’s car had a minor collision with the rear portion of the Swift. The drivers of both cars stopped their vehicles. Rajesh advised the Swift car driver to be careful before resuming his drive, said an officer, quoting the FIR.

The policeman had moved just a few metres away when the Swift car overtook him again and blocked his car. Two men stepped out and challenged him to come out but he remained inside. However, one of them picked up a brick and smashed the car’s glass, the officer added.

Police said that the woman also stepped out of the car in the meantime. The two men pulled Rajesh out of his car and began punching and kicking him. “The woman hit me with a brick. As I was pushing the two men in a bid to save myself from the attack, the woman screamed and threatened me to not touch her sons. One of the men brought an iron rod from the car and hit my head. I became unconscious after that,” said Rajesh in his complaint based on which the FIR was registered.

According to Rajesh’s 17-year-old son, the attackers then fled the crime scene. A passerby stopped and rushed Rajesh to a nearby hospital. “My father is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries and is out of danger,” said the teenager.

Investigators said that they identified and arrested the suspects after they checked the car’s registration number through CCTV footage.

