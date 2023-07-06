Delhi Police arrest contract killer after shootout in Rohini

The Delhi Police early on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old contract killer, wanted in the recent firing and murder case in Jama Masjid, after a brief gunfight with the special cell in Rohini, officials who were part of the operation said.

The special cell team laid a trap on a stretch near Rohini Sector 34 on Thursday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The criminal, identified by his first name Kamil (alias Nahid), is part of a Meerut gang led by gangster Aarif. Kamil suffered a bullet injury to his leg during the shootout today.

At least five bullets were exchanged between him and the special cell team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar. Kamil fired three rounds at the police team while the special cell officers responded with two, one hitting his leg. An automatic Turkish Zigana pistol used in the shootout was seized from his possession, the officers said.

“Kamil is a contract killer from the Aarif gang. He was involved in over a dozen heinous crimes and was wanted in the Jama Masjid shooting case in which 31-year-old Mohammad Sameer was shot dead by a group of assailants outside an eatery on May 18. Kamil was hired for the contract killing and was among the shooters,” said a senior special cell officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The special cell team laid a trap on a stretch near Rohini Sector 34 on Thursday morning after being tipped-off that Kamil would pass the area on a motorcycle. The team spotted the bike and asked Kamil to surrender. However, he opened fire at the police team in a bid to flee the spot.

“The team retaliated in self defence and Kamil suffered a bullet in his leg. He was admitted to a nearby hospital and is out of danger. A case of attack on police team has been registered against him,” the officer said, adding that Kamil was hiding in outer Delhi to evade arrest in the Jama Masjid murder case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON