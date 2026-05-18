New Delhi, The Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi on Monday called off the lawyers' strike following action by the Delhi High Court over a recent incident involving a district judge at the Rohini court complex. Coordination committee of Delhi bar associations withdraws lawyers' strike

In a circular issued in the evening, the committee said the high court had accepted and acted upon the demands raised by it regarding the alleged conduct of Rakesh Kumar, district judge, northwest district, Rohini Courts.

"In an emergent meeting of the Coordination Committee held today, the members were informed that the Delhi High Court has accepted and acted upon the demands raised by the Coordination Committee concerning the recent incident at the Rohini District Court Complex relating to the conduct of Rakesh Kumar, district judge, northwest district, Rohini Courts."

It said in view of the high court's action, the committee unanimously resolved not to abstain from judicial work from Tuesday onwards, and the call for abstention had been withdrawn.

"It is further reiterated that both the bar and the bench have always upheld the dignity and decorum of the judicial institution and neither can ever appreciate, endorse or support any conduct or act on the part of any member of the bar or the bench which brings disrepute to the institution or disturbs their healthy and harmonious relationship," said the circular signed by the association's secretary general Vijay Bishnoi.

Tarun Rana, the committee's coordinator, said, "Maintaining smooth relations among the bar and bench is a joint responsibility. Advocates are also officers of the court and expect reciprocal respect, which they pay to judicial officers."

On May 15, there was an alleged verbal spat in the Rohini Courts between the district judge and an advocate, and a video clip of the purported incident had surfaced on social media.

Following the incident, the committee demanded disciplinary action against the judge and called for a strike on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Sunday transferred the district judge and attached him with the Director of the Delhi Judicial Academy in "diverted capacity."

The Judicial Service Association of Delhi issued a statement on Sunday, expressing its "strongest condemnation and profound anguish over the shocking incident involving the illegal recording and deliberate circulation of video clips relating to court proceedings" conducted by the district judge.

It said, "The clandestine recording of judicial proceedings and making the same viral on social media platforms is not merely an act of gross impropriety, but a direct assault on the dignity, independence and majesty of the judicial institution."

Such unlawful and reckless acts are calculated to scandalise the courts, undermine public confidence in the administration of justice and subject judicial officers to unwarranted intimidation, vilification and public pressure while discharging their solemn constitutional duties, it said.

"The association strongly deprecates the continuing boycott and abstention from judicial work by members of the bar despite timely intervention by the Delhi High Court to restore institutional discipline and normalcy," it said.

Any strike or boycott of courts is wholly contrary to the settled law laid down by the Supreme Court and strikes at the very foundation of the justice delivery system, it said.

The letter said such actions hold the litigant public hostage and paralyse the functioning of courts to the grave detriment of the administration of justice.

"The conduct of certain members of the Bar in openly threatening, intimidating and attempting to browbeat judicial officers in discharge of their lawful duties is deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable in a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law.

"No judicial officer can be expected to function fearlessly if such acts of coercion, pressure tactics and public vilification are normalised or tolerated," the letter said.

The Delhi Judicial Service Association unequivocally stands in complete solidarity with Rakesh Kumar and all judicial officers discharging their duties with integrity, independence and courage.

"The Association reiterates that the independence of the judiciary is non-negotiable and any attempt to erode the dignity of courts or intimidate judicial officers shall be firmly resisted within the framework of law," it added.

The letter requested the high court to pass necessary directions for the deletion of the video clips from social media platforms.

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