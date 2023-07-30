Cop dies after truck hits car near Delhi's Madipur Metro Station

A Delhi Police official died on Sunday after being hit by a truck on Rohtak Road near Madipur Metro Station in the national capital. The incident occurred when inspector Jagbir Singh was standing outside his car after it stopped due to some mechanical issue, reported ANI quoting Delhi Police. The truck driver abandoned the truck and fled from the scene, according to the report. The truck hit the car from behind near Madipur Metro Station.(ANI)

Singh was posted in the security unit of the Delhi Police.

“A Delhi Police inspector died after his car was hit by a truck from behind on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station. The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem and the deceased was standing outside when his car was hit by the truck,” ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

“The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh of Delhi Police, presently posted in the Security Unit. The truck driver left the truck and fled from the spot. Further investigation is underway,” it added.

(With ANI inputs)

