Cop jailed for wasting Delhi court’s time

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent a Delhi Police sub inspector to jail for wasting the court’s time and not paying an amount of ₹10,000 for cancelling a bailable warrant issued against him. A Delhi court on Tuesday sent a Delhi Police sub inspector to jail for wasting the court’s time

Special judge (Pocso) Ramesh Kumar passed the order while presiding over an application moved by sub inspector Sandeep Rawal of Kalyanpuri police station, requesting cancelling of a bailable warrant issued against him earlier in the day after he failed to appear before the court during the prosecution examination stage of a Pocso trial.

In his defence, the officer later appeared in person and told the court that he had gone to the Saket court to file a supplementary chargesheet in connection with another case lodged at Govindpuri police station. Therefore, he could not attend the proceedings.

The court said, “Despite service of warrant, IO (investigating officer) did not appear before this court, rather he had gone to other court to file supplementary chargesheet”.

The judge said that the conduct of the IO showed that he has no regard for the process of the court and that there was no sufficient ground to cancel the warrant.

However, the court said the warrant may be cancelled subject to payment of an amount of ₹10,000.

The IO then told the court that he will have to go to an ATM to get the money.

At around 3pm, the court noted that despite giving time to the IO to fetch the money, he didn’t get the amount.

The court noted, “Despite taking time from the court to pay the amount of bailable warrant, IO has not paid the amount of bailable warrant. He has wasted the time of the court.”