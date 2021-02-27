‘Cop said he didn’t see any blood’, alleges woman whose stalkers stabbed brother

A Delhi woman on Saturday alleged one of the policemen she first approached after her stalkers thrashed and stabbed her 17-year-old brother refused to acknowledge her complaint, according to news agency ANI.

The woman’s statement came after her brother was beaten up and stabbed by three men in the national capital’s Kalkaji area when he reportedly objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks, the agency reported. The accused fled the spot.

"It was going on for two to three days. They hit my brother and stabbed him when he objected. When I went to a policeman who was around, he said he didn't see any blood. When I pointed out I am covered in it he shouted at me. Another policeman wrote my complaint," she told ANI.

The boy, who was stabbed on the left side of the abdomen near Sarvodya Vidyalaya No 2 Kalkaji, has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi.

Girl who was molested says, "It was going on for 2-3 days. They hit my brother & stabbed him when he objected. When I went to a Policeman who was around, he said he doesn't see any blood. When I pointed out I'm covered in it he shouted at me. Another Policeman wrote my complaint" pic.twitter.com/dl3TixlrYX — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

"We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and further investigation is going on,” deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) RP Meena told PTI.

Efforts are being made to trace the accused who are residents of JJ camp, Giri Nagar in Govindpuri area, Meena added.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released in September last year, crimes in Delhi increased by over 20% from 2018 to 2019, a period when the national crime figures saw a rise of just three percent in cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The capital city also continued to report a high number of rapes; 24 such crimes were reported every week on an average to the Delhi Police, according to the report. Rape cases in 2019 rose by 3% compared to the previous year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON