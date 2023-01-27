Home / Cities / Delhi News / Cop shoots himself over family discord

Cop shoots himself over family discord

delhi news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 02:30 AM IST

An investigator said that while constable did not blame anyone in the note, a preliminary probe revealed that he was upset with his brother and brother-in-law

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 3.30am at the police station’s barracks. (Representative Image/Getty Images)
A senior police officer said the incident took place around 3.30am at the police station’s barracks. (Representative Image/Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent

A 45-year-old head constable posted to the central district allegedly shot himself dead in the early hours of Thursday at Paharganj police station, police said, adding they have recovered a suicide note.

“He was posted to the Jaguar team, central district. We have recovered a suicide note; he has not blamed any one and said that he had personal problems. We are conducting inquest proceedings. An autopsy has been conducted at Lady Hardinge Medical College and his body has been sent to his hometown,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 3.30am at the police station’s barracks. “The staff heard the gunshot. All personnel rushed to the barrack. He was taken to a city hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

An investigator said that while constable did not blame anyone in the note, a preliminary probe revealed that he was upset with his brother and brother-in-law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out