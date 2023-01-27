Cop shoots himself over family discord

A 45-year-old head constable posted to the central district allegedly shot himself dead in the early hours of Thursday at Paharganj police station, police said, adding they have recovered a suicide note.

“He was posted to the Jaguar team, central district. We have recovered a suicide note; he has not blamed any one and said that he had personal problems. We are conducting inquest proceedings. An autopsy has been conducted at Lady Hardinge Medical College and his body has been sent to his hometown,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 3.30am at the police station’s barracks. “The staff heard the gunshot. All personnel rushed to the barrack. He was taken to a city hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

An investigator said that while constable did not blame anyone in the note, a preliminary probe revealed that he was upset with his brother and brother-in-law.