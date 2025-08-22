Counterfeit cancer drugs: Most drug samples tested are genuine, says Delhi govt

Most of the cancer drug samples taken from private pharmacies by the Delhi government to check their purity are genuine, health department officials said on Thursday. The government collected 160 samples from private pharmacies in June, of which 127 were specifically cancer drugs, as part of an investigation into counterfeit drug rackets. A pharmacy in Delhi. (AFP)

Samples were taken from distribution hubs near cancer centres in South Delhi, including AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and Lok Nayak Hospital adjoining the Central Delhi zone, Daryaganj and Bhagirath Place near Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Rohini, and Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi. The samples included Imatinib (Veenat 400), a combination drug (used alone or with other medicines) to treat different cancers, and Capegard 500, used for breast, colon, and rectum cancers.

“Of the 127 samples of cancer drugs collected from various outlets in Delhi, 75 samples have been declared to be genuine and complying with the prescribed quality norms. The report for the remaining 52 samples is awaited. All the samples whose reports have been received so far are declared to be of standard quality. For the other 30 samples of the total remaining 52 samples, the inquiry report will also likely come soon,” said a senior official from the drug control department on Thursday, requesting anonymity.

In June, health minister Pankaj Singh ordered an investigation following multiple complaints about counterfeit drugs being sold in the city.

Explaining how the drugs were tested, the official cited above said that after the samples were collected, they were sent to labs for testing along with the chemicals and other substances required for the tests.

The official added that the fake cancer drug racket is spread across several states. “While the drug control department is taking steps to monitor the movement of doubtful quality/counterfeit drugs in Delhi, more collaboration from different agencies could help in eradicating the racket at hand,” the official said.

In the past month, there have been several reports of fake cancer drugs being sold in Delhi. On June 6, HT reported that eight men were arrested in Delhi for running a racket selling counterfeit cancer drugs. Among the drugs recovered were high-value cancer treatments such as Opdivo, Pembrolizumab, Cetuximab, Lenvatinib, and seven other critical injections and capsules. Investigators said the medicines, typically priced between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh, were being sold for ₹30,000 to ₹50,000.