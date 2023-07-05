E Delhi couple dies by suicide at home

A 42-year-old man and his wife, 40, died by suicide, allegedly by consuming some poisonous substance at their home in east Delhi, police officers aware of the incident said on Wednesday. TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)

The man worked as a salesman with a cloth company while his wife was a homemaker. Police said they have recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which they mentioned the names of some people who allegedly compelled them to take the extreme step.

“Prime facie, it appears that the couple had taken loans from money lenders on high interest rates and were not able to repay them. The money lenders were pressuring them to return the money. The couple may have been under stress due to the constant pressure and may have died by suicide because of that reason. We will question the people named in the suicide note. Further legal action will be taken accordingly,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

The officer said that a case of abetment to suicide was registered at the Madhu Vihar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said the double suicide came to light after the couple’s two children, aged 17 and 12, returned from school in the afternoon and found the main door of their second floor flat locked from the inside. Despite repeated knocks, their parents did not open the door, following which the children went to their uncle’s house on the third floor of the same building.

“The uncle broke open the door and found his brother and sister-in-law lying dead inside the flat. The police were informed about the matter. The bodies were not hanging. It appears that the couple killed themselves by consuming some poisonous substance. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained through the autopsy,” the DCP said.