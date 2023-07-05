Home / Cities / Delhi News / E Delhi couple dies by suicide at home

E Delhi couple dies by suicide at home

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2023 11:52 PM IST

The officer said that a case of abetment to suicide was registered at the Madhu Vihar police station.

A 42-year-old man and his wife, 40, died by suicide, allegedly by consuming some poisonous substance at their home in east Delhi, police officers aware of the incident said on Wednesday.

TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)
TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)

The man worked as a salesman with a cloth company while his wife was a homemaker. Police said they have recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which they mentioned the names of some people who allegedly compelled them to take the extreme step.

“Prime facie, it appears that the couple had taken loans from money lenders on high interest rates and were not able to repay them. The money lenders were pressuring them to return the money. The couple may have been under stress due to the constant pressure and may have died by suicide because of that reason. We will question the people named in the suicide note. Further legal action will be taken accordingly,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

The officer said that a case of abetment to suicide was registered at the Madhu Vihar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said the double suicide came to light after the couple’s two children, aged 17 and 12, returned from school in the afternoon and found the main door of their second floor flat locked from the inside. Despite repeated knocks, their parents did not open the door, following which the children went to their uncle’s house on the third floor of the same building.

“The uncle broke open the door and found his brother and sister-in-law lying dead inside the flat. The police were informed about the matter. The bodies were not hanging. It appears that the couple killed themselves by consuming some poisonous substance. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained through the autopsy,” the DCP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out