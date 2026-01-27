‘Couple’ found with stab injuries in hotel room

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man and a woman, aged 21, were found seriously injured with stab wounds at a hotel room in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur on Saturday evening, police said on Monday, adding that both knew each other and were reportedly having an affair. Enquiry revealed that they two are from Usmanpur and had checked into the hotel the same day (Representative photo)

The two were first rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, and then referred to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, where they were kept in the ICU for nearly a day, police said.

Though the chain of events leading to the wounds remained to be ascertained till Monday evening, two senior officers said that they were probing from two angles — either the man stabbed her and then injured himself using the same sharp object to kill himself or they attacked each other during an altercation. A case of attempt to murder was lodged at the New Usmanpur police station under section 109 of the BNS, they said.

DCP (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that on Saturday at about 8.15 pm, the New Usmanpur police station was informed about a stabbing incident. At the hotel, police found the two with stab injuries inside a room and were rushed to the hospital. “We have registered an attempt to murder case and are probing it from all possible angles.”

One of the officers cited above said that a preliminary enquiry revealed that they two are from Usmanpur and had checked into the hotel the same day. “The staff heard the two quarrelling and later found them with injuries, and then alerted the police,” the officer said.

Police have not officially shared the names and profiles of the two.