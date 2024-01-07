Court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to visit Returning Officer for RS polls

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A court here has allowed AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to physically visit the returning officer for the Rajya Sabha election in connection with the filing of nomination papers. HT Image

Special Judge M K Nagpal, who had earlier allowed Singh to sign certain documents related to his re-nomination for Rajya Sabha polls, passed the direction on an application filed by the politician.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The judge directed Tihar jail authorities to produce Singh before the returning officer on January 8 and 10 "to enable him to submit his nomination papers in connection with the said election and also for scrutiny thereof".

"The accused shall be permitted to remain there till the above process of nomination and scrutiny of the documents is completed," the judge directed in an order passed on January 6.

The politician submitted that his present term as a Member of Rajya Sabha is expiring on January 27, 2024, and the returning officer has already issued a notice on January 2 for the election to the seat.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Singh has rebutted the charge while AAP has alleged that its leaders are being targeted due to political vendetta.