...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Court denies Umar Khalid interim bail, says grounds unreasonable

Khalid had sought 15 days’ interim bail on two grounds — to attend the 40th day ceremony (Chehlum) of his deceased uncle and to visit his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:36 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur, New Delhi
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Tuesday denied interim bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student activist Umar Khalid in the northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, holding that the grounds cited for relief were not reasonable.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Anirudh Mishra, opposed the plea, arguing that Khalid was misusing the court’s leniency and that the grounds cited were not justified. (HT Archive)

The order was passed by additional sessions judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma courts.

Khalid, through his counsel Sahil Ghai, had sought 15 days’ interim bail on two grounds — to attend the 40th day ceremony (Chehlum) of his deceased uncle and to visit his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Anirudh Mishra, opposed the plea, arguing that Khalid was misusing the court’s leniency and that the grounds cited were not justified.

Before deciding the plea on merits, the judge noted that while Khalid and other co-accused in the case had previously been granted interim bail on multiple occasions and had never violated the conditions imposed on them. Even so, that did not warrant a similar decision from the court every time; each application had to be decided independently, judge Bajpai said.

Khalid was granted interim bail for two weeks in December last year to attend his sister’s wedding.

He, along with activist Sharjeel Imam, is among the 20 people booked by the Delhi Police special cell under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly orchestrating the 2020 Delhi riots. The case is being heard before ASJ Bajpai and is at the stage of arguments on charges.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

jawaharlal nehru university umar khalid delhi court
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Court denies Umar Khalid interim bail, says grounds unreasonable
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.