Court seeks police response to Aaftab Poonawala plea for academic certificates

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought reply of the Delhi police and jail authorities on the applications moved by Aaftab Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, seeking his educational certificates along with a pen/pencil and notebook along with a legible soft copy of the chargesheet.

The counsel for Aftab submitted before the court that the latter needs a pencil and notebook to go through the chargesheet and discuss with his advocate.

Regarding the second application, the counsel pointed out that the pen drive in which the soft copy was supplied by the Delhi police cannot be opened on any computer.

The counsel further pointed out that the videos in the pen drive are poorly managed making it difficult for Aftab to go through them.

After hearing submissions, the court kept the application regarding the grant of pencil and notebook along with his educational certificates, for further proceedings, for February 15.

The court kept the application regarding the supply of a fresh soft copy of the chargesheet for February 17, for further proceedings.

The city court took cognizance of the chargesheet on February 7 and listed the matter for further proceedings on February 21.

According to the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by the police, Poonawala allegedly killed Walkar, 27, on May 18, 2022, at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi and dismembered her body.