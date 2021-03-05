Court warrant against MCD union members
- A bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli also asked the members of the striking union to not put under siege the municipal corporation or throw garbage on the streets.
The Delhi high court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against the secretary and president of one of the unions of sanitation workers for evading the proceedings of the court, despite several communications, on a plea filed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) against the strike of sanitation workers.
A bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli also asked the members of the striking union to not put under siege the municipal corporation or throw garbage on the streets. This direction came after the judges were informed by advocate Manu Chaturvedi, standing counsel for the EDMC, that unions have sent a notice for resuming their strike, demanding salaries despite all salaries being cleared till January.
The EDMC also sought action against “miscreants” who were “illegally waylaying garbage removal trucks, threatening drivers and dumping garbage openly on the roads and streets”.
The court issued bailable warrants of ₹20,000 each against the president and secretary of MCD Swacchta Karamchari Union while noting that they have not joined the proceedings despite several communications to do so.
The bench, during the proceedings, told Mukesh Kumar, representing All Municipal Corporations Staff Union, that while the court is passing orders to ensure timely disbursal of salaries, it cannot allow them to take law into their owns hands and spread “anarchy”.
