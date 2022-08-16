Covid: At 917, Delhi sees fresh drop in daily tally, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 19.20%
Delhi on Tuesday reported 917 new Covid-19 cases and three related fatalities, pushing the total caseload to 19,86,739, according to the health department's latest bulletin.
The national capital has seen an uptick in the number of deaths in recent weeks with 81 people losing their lives to the virus in August so far, taking the overall count to 26,392.
With the latest figures, the daily positivity rate climbed to 19.20 per cent. It was 14.57 per cent on Monday.
As many as 1,566 patients recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries in Delhi are now at 19,53,480. Active cases now stand at 6,867.
The health department's bulletin showed that 4,775 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 631 rapid antigen tests and 4144 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.
On Monday, the authorities in Delhi had conducted 8,421 Covid tests.
Earlier in the day, Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena appealed to the people to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. "We are witnessing a rise in Covid-19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Saxena wrote on Twitter.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also held a meeting with senior officers of the health department to step up vaccination. He said 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients at city hospitals are doubly vaccinated, while only 10 per cent have taken the precautionary dose.
“Did a detailed review of the situation of corona in Delhi with the officials today. Currently, 90% of Delhi's new Covid hospitalisation cases have not been administered the third dose. This is clear proof that the third dose is helping a lot in the defence against Covid,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi amid the latest jump in Covid cases in the national capital over the past few days.
-
Punjab police nab 45 POs, absconders in past one week
As many as 45 proclaimed offenders (PO)/absconders have been arrested by the Punjab police in the past one week, with some evading arrest since the 1980s, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, IG Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said that so far, a total of 186 POs/absconders have been arrested in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including 46 nabbed from out of state, since July 1.
-
Financial bunglings: ED seeks FIR details, to initiate probe
Patiala : The Enforcement Directorate will initiate a probe into the alleged financial dealings of chairmen of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and Amritsar Improvement Trust in which the Punjab vigilance bureau has registered first information reports (FIRs). While the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi was arrested, LIT chairman is on the run. Besides this, the ED has also summoned record of Punjabi University case, wherein central grants was allegedly siphoned by clerical staff.
-
IED planted under cop’s vehicle recovered in Amritsar
An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the SUV of a Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) in the posh Ranjit Avenue area here on Tuesday. A CCTV footage has also emerged in which two bike borne men with their faces covered were seen planting the explosive under the car, which was parked outside SI Dilbagh Singh's house situated in the C-Block of the area.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab asks Centre to arrange more vaccines
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the Centre to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the contagious lumpy skin disease effectively in the state. Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar raised the demand at a review meeting held by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala here.
-
35% of budget allocations released in five months: Cheema
Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has released 35% of the budgetary allocations earmarked for various departments in the budget for financial year 2022-23, in the first five months. Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party government is meeting the budgetary allocations and targets set by it in its first budget. The GST collection will increase during the festive season.
