Covid: Delhi reports 1,365 new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 6.35%

Delhi recorded 1,365 cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 6.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Thursday. No deaths were reported during the same period, the bulletin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 1,354 cases were reported a day ago, with the positivity rate of 7.64 per cent.

The fresh cases took the national capital's overall infection tally – registered since the start of the pandemic – to 18,89,769, while the death toll touched 26,177, according to the data. Active cases in the city now stand at 5,746, down from the previous day's 5,853. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,473 from 1,343 on Wednesday, the data shared in a bulletin showed.

Hospitalisation rate accounts for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, according to the data. As many as 192 Covid-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at hospitals, while 4,189 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one death due to the disease. On Monday, the city had reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had last week said that while the Covid-19 cases have risen in the capital, the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.