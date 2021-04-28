Covid positive pet parent in Delhi-NCR? Boarding facilities come to the rescue!

To feed or take out your furry bundle of joy becomes difficult when you or your family come in contact with Covid-19. And this has led many Covid positive families to send their pets to boarding facilities in Delhi-NCR, which are taking ample precautions to take care of the pawsome beings in the most hygiene way.

“The problem is if a family has one Covid positive member, who gets hospitalised, then how do they take care of the ailing patient as well as their pets? In such cases often neighbours denying to help because not everyone is comfortable with animals,” says Vipul Agrahari, from Happy Petting. He says he has been getting four to five calls every day to enquire about the facility. “A lot of first timers are calling. And people calling us say that they need seven to days of boarding, till the time their second test is done, and the report comes out negative. But, not just those with Covid are looking for boarding facilities at present. During the lockdown last year, with all the time people had, they preferred to buy a dog, which has increased the number of pet dogs, and even birds, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Those pet parents, too, are looking for boarding facilities; but don’t want to board their small pets at big farmhouses. So we provide separate boarding facilities to cater to their needs,” adds Agrahari.

“I’m getting around three calls per day from people where in the who family has become Covid positive,” says Arun Shivakumar, from Delhi-based Pet Home Boarding. He adds, “About 60% pets at our three acre farm are from families that have tested Covid positive recently. We have 38 dogs as of now. And we go and pick them up with utmost safety while wearing masks, gloves and keeping sanitisers handy. And we offer to keep them for a minimum of 15 days. But, as soon as we bring them here, we give them a shampoo bath. Dogs don’t get affected by coronavirus, but they can be a carrier of it. So, we also sanitise ourselves to evade any possibility of getting the virus.”

Kuldeep Singh Chauhan, a farm-based boarding Pet Lovers Hut, in Delhi and Gurugram, says it’s difficult to provide pick up facility due to rise in demand. “People are enquiring for boarding facilities for 15 days, and we are getting a lot of calls! I’m not giving the facility of pick up now. Normal tareeka nahin hain ab pets ko rakhne ka. Relatives or friends of the Covid affected families are still leaving their pets with us. And first we give the dog a bath, and only then take him inside the kennel. If even someone isn’t infected with Covid, it’s difficult to be sure about it in such times. Bahut se log toh batate hi nahin hai. This has happened in the past, and later when they came to pick up the pet then they said that they were in quarantine. Hence we have to be extra cautious now, and don’t take any chances.”

There are some kind souls who are helping others take care of their pets in these difficult times. Take for instance Tara, a Delhiite who works in an e-commerce firm. “I love dogs, and my husband and I am willing to take people’s dogs into our house. We offer to take of pets of families who have turned Covid positive, and have got a couple of calls so far. There are a lot of people who need help right now. So, if we can help, then why not? But we can’t take multiple pets since we don’t have a house help at present.” she says.

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

