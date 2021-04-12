14 private, 6 state govt hospitals dedicated for 100% Covid-19 treatment in Delhi

As Covid-19 cases continued to spike in Delhi with a record 11,491 fresh cases being reported on Monday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting following which the health department added 2,653 Covid-19 beds in the city taking the total to at least 14,900 beds.

The chief minister requested the Central government to also double the bed capacity simultaneously across all the hospitals run by it in the city.

“We must ensure our bed availability in government and private hospitals is at par with that in November last year. We will request the Central government to also increase Covid beds in the hospitals run by them. Delhi’s Covid situation is very serious, the fourth peak of the virus is turning out to be more dangerous. There should be no dearth in the availability of hospital beds,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

The health department has issued an order dedicating 14 large private hospitals and six Delhi government hospitals for 100% Covid-19 treatment. These include Indraprastha Apollo hospital at Sarita Vihar, Max super speciality hospitals at Saket and Shalimar Bagh, Holy Family Hospital in Okhla, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar and Burari hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super speciality and Fortis hospital Shalimar Bagh to name a few.

The directions were issued by Kejriwal in a review meeting chaired by him on Monday after which he also urged people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, not to rush to hospitals if asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, and get vaccinated if eligible. The chief minister’s office later said that the Delhi government is also requesting the Centre to vaccinate the students on priority basis as Board exams are approaching.

In the meeting, the chief minister’s office said that Kejriwal expressed concerns over people with very mild or no symptoms were reaching hospitals and occupying beds, which health department officials said is leading to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals.

“He said that the beds should be available only for serious patients and all other patients must be treated under home isolation,” the statement read.

So far, in the ongoing fourth wave, Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day on Sunday, which is the highest single-day spike the city has ever witnessed. The total number of Covid-19 beds in the city is 12,319 of which 4,994 were vacant as per the Delhi corona mobile application. On November 11, when Delhi hit the peak of its third wave reporting 8,593 fresh cases, the capital city had around 16,500 beds, records show.

A senior official who attended the meeting said the health department informed that occupancy of ICU beds was more than 85% in 57 of the 115 private hospitals in Delhi.

“In almost all the major private hospitals, the ICU beds were almost 100% full. The situation in Covid-ward beds was also found to be similar for the big private hospitals. It was calculated that even the general Covid ward beds were more than 85% full in 32 of the 115 private hospitals,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

To ensure enough ICU beds, the government also directed 19 private hospitals to reserve 80% of their total ICU beds for covid treatment.

“We have requested the Centre to increase Covid beds across all the Central government hospitals. Currently, 1,090 Covid beds are available at Central government hospitals, which was more than 4,000 in November 2020, during the third wave of the infection in the city,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said. The health minister also said the availability of ICU beds with ventilators is not as dire as it seems to be.

“There are only two types of beds - ICU beds and normal ward beds. A year ago, the issue of the number of ventilators was huge. Now, we have HFNO (high flow nasal oxygen) and Bi-Pap, which are equally good as ventilators. We should know that not every patient requires a ventilator; only 2-3% need it. If a ventilator bed is occupied, it is counted as a patient being on a ventilator, but when it comes to the actual use of ventilators, the number of patients using them is very less,” he said.

“Take for instance, in Burari hospital, there are 30 patients on ventilator beds. However, no patient is using the ventilator. Similarly, in LNJP hospital, there are around 60-70 patients on ventilator beds, but only two or three are using ventilators,” he added.

When asked whether large Covid care centres such as the one in Chhattarpur will be reopened, the health minister said such measures will be taken only if the need arises.

“At present, there are 5,525 beds in Delhi government’s Covid care centres (CCC), wherein only 190 beds are occupied. This accounts for only 2% of the total beds while the rest are still available. Temporary CCCs will be set up at different places as per the need instead of opening a large set-up only at one place like last time,” Jain added.