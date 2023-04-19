Covid-19: Delhi sees 1,767 fresh cases, 6 deaths; positivity rate at 28.63%

Delhi reported 1,767 fresh Covid-19 cases, and six fatalities in the last 24 hours. With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578, according to data shared by the health department.

Representational image.

The positivity rate in the city climbed to 28.63%, while the active cases stand at 6046. The national capital recorded 1,537 fresh cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

The number of cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the last fortnight.

To take stock of the preparedness in hospitals mock drills were conducted at Delhi hospitals on April 11. Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.

However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

