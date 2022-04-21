Covid-19: In marginal dip, Delhi reports 965 new cases; positivity rate at 4.71%

Delhi reported 965 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, marginally lower than the 1,009 it saw a day ago, pushing the Capital’s cumulative infection tally to 1,871,657, a health department bulletin showed. One more life was lost due to the viral disease, taking the overall toll to 26,161; on Wednesday too, the city recorded one related death.

Meanwhile, the latest bulletin also showed that as many as 635 more people recovered, taking the total number of such cases to 1,842,525, while the total active caseload surged to 2970. Also, with 20,480 more tests conducted to check for Covid-19, the daily positivity rate dipped slightly to 4.71%, as against 5.70% on April 22.

On the vaccination front, 25,287 doses were administered today across various categories. With this, a total of 33,012,667 doses have been administered till now in Delhi. These include 17,901,320 beneficiaries who have been jabbed once, 14,530,504 double-jabbed beneficiaries, and 580,843 beneficiaries who have received their precautionary or booster dose.

On Thursday, the Delhi government also announced that effective immediately, precautionary doses will be available free-of-cost for the 18-59 age group at all government vaccination centres.

With daily cases on the rise, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Wednesday that masks will be mandatory in public places. The body also reintroduced a ₹500 fine for violators. However, according to officials aware of the developments, schools will continue to function for now.

