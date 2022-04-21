Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid-19: In marginal dip, Delhi reports 965 new cases; positivity rate at 4.71%
delhi news

Covid-19: In marginal dip, Delhi reports 965 new cases; positivity rate at 4.71%

A day ago, as many as 1,009 people tested positive in the Capital. Also, there was one more death in the city; on Wednesday too, the daily toll stood at one.
A person gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (Sunil Ghosh /HT)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 10:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi reported 965 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, marginally lower than the 1,009 it saw a day ago, pushing the Capital’s cumulative infection tally to 1,871,657, a health department bulletin showed. One more life was lost due to the viral disease, taking the overall toll to 26,161; on Wednesday too, the city recorded one related death.

Meanwhile, the latest bulletin also showed that as many as 635 more people recovered, taking the total number of such cases to 1,842,525, while the total active caseload surged to 2970. Also, with 20,480 more tests conducted to check for Covid-19, the daily positivity rate dipped slightly to 4.71%, as against 5.70% on April 22.

On the vaccination front, 25,287 doses were administered today across various categories. With this, a total of 33,012,667 doses have been administered till now in Delhi. These include 17,901,320 beneficiaries who have been jabbed once, 14,530,504 double-jabbed beneficiaries, and 580,843 beneficiaries who have received their precautionary or booster dose.

On Thursday, the Delhi government also announced that effective immediately, precautionary doses will be available free-of-cost for the 18-59 age group at all government vaccination centres.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Delhi government makes Covid booster shot free for beneficiaries aged 18-59

With daily cases on the rise, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Wednesday that masks will be mandatory in public places. The body also reintroduced a 500 fine for violators. However, according to officials aware of the developments, schools will continue to function for now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
covid-19 delhi delhi news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP