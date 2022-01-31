Covid-19: With 2,779 new cases, Delhi's positivity rate drops to 6.20%

Delhi on Monday continued a declining streak in its fresh Covid-19 tally with the capital recording 2,779 new cases of the coronavirus disease, the health bulletin data showed. At least 38 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the national capital fell to 6.20 per cent, while 5,502 people recovered in the span of a day.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been falling rapidly since January 13, when it had touched a record high of 28,867 infections. Active cases in the capital now stand at 18,729.

A total of 44,847 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 40,476 RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Delhi currently stands at 38,046.

The weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops was lifted by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday, in view of the improving pandemic situation. Restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres were also allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, with the third wave of pandemic receding, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced the resumption of daily domestic flights to Kolkata from Delhi and Mumbai, earlier in the day.