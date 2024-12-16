Crimes against women in Delhi fell by 8.6% in 2024, shows data

The national capital has recorded a significant decline of nearly 8.6% in cases of crimes against women this year compared to 2023, according to data shared by the Delhi Police. Delhi reported 4,273 cases of rape, molestation, and eve-teasing until December 15 this year. (Representational image)

Delhi reported 4,273 cases of rape, molestation, and eve-teasing until December 15 this year, down from 4,674 cases reported during the same period last year.

While offences like molestation were saw the sharpest drop – 13.7% – reported cases of rape saw a decline of 3.3%, while those pertaining to “eve-teasing” fell by 6.5% in 2024, the data that covers figures till December 15 showed.

A total of 1,971 rape cases were registered at different police stations of Delhi till December 15, compared to 2,038 in the corresponding period in 2023, the data showed. While the number of molestation cases fell from 2,265 to 1,955 in the aforementioned period, the number of eve-teasing cases dropped from 347 from 371.

Senior police officers credited the decline to increased deployment in crime-prone areas and swift, proactive measures aimed at ensuring women’s safety.

The officer cited above added that all personnel deployed at police stations across the city have been categorically instructed to keep women’s safety a top priority in their respective areas.

“A case of rape has to be filed verbatim on a woman’s complaint in Delhi, meaning the total number of such cases reflect an accurate crime graph against women. The investigating officers (IOs) of these cases have been asked to make charge sheets watertight so that perpetrators do not get away. Senior officer closely monitor investigations into heinous offences. We have also started following a standard operating protocol (SOP), where the Delhi police file charge sheets early in instances of serious crimes against women and push for speedy trials,” the officer, asking not to be named, said.

A second officer attributed the fall in crimes against women to various women-friendly measures and stringent action against culprits.

“We found that bulk of the crimes, including rape, molestation and abduction were committed by the acquaintances of the victims, mostly school- and college-going girls. The police haven’t been just acting quickly on offences against women. We have also been taking proactive steps to ensure that women feel space in public places. Apart from the regular patrolling in the public areas, special decoy teams of cops are also formed to nab miscreants, chain-snatches or those harassing women,” the officer said.

Apart from crimes against women, the Delhi Police reported a 16.5% drop in snatching cases this year. A total of 6,306 snatching incidents were recorded until December 15, compared to 7,555 during the same period in 2023.

Women’s safety experts said that factors such as stringent law enforcement along with the push in use of technology have been game-changers in women’s safety.

“Witnessing Delhi’s transformation into a safer haven for women is a heartening validation of our collective efforts. The strategic deployment of technology, stringent law enforcement, and progressive initiatives have been game-changers. I’m especially heartened by the dedication of officers like IPS Chhaya Sharma, who embody the commitment to women’s safety. Today, Delhi’s daughters can sleep better, knowing they’re protected. As the Founder-Curator of SABERA, a platform committed to empowering gender equity, I believe that awareness, education, and empowerment are crucial pillars in creating a more just and equitable society,” said Suparnaa Chadda, founder-curator, SABERA, and managing trustee Woman Endangered.