Crimes in Delhi went down in 2025: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Data released by the Delhi Police on Thursday shows that the national capital reported fewer crimes across various categories, including offences against women, vehicle theft and murder cases, in 2025 compared to previous years. Police officials noted that around 102,000 other thefts were recorded in 2025 (Representative photo)

Data shows that while Delhi saw 39,900 cases of vehicle thefts in 2024 and 40,045 in 2023, the number dropped to around 35,014 in 2025.

Police officials noted that around 102,000 other thefts were recorded in 2025, down from 2024 (111,000) and 2023 (115,000).

Devesh Kumar Srivastava, special commissioner of police (Crime), said that police solved more than 95% murder and 97% rape cases in the national capital in 2025.

According to the data, the city reported 491 murder cases last year, against 504 in 2024, and 506 cases in 2023. Police said that 468 out of the 491 cases had been “solved” and legal proceedings are ongoing in these cases.

Police added that 1,326 cases of robbery were lodged last year, down from 1,510 robberies registered in 2024. In 2023, 1,654 robbery cases had been registered.

They added Delhi also reported 1,901 rape cases last year, against 2,076 cases in 2024 and 2,141 in 2023. Police claimed that over 1,844 out of the 1,901 rape cases had been solved within three months of FIR registration and the suspects were sent to judicial custody.

Srivastava added that in cases of molestation and eve teasing, police solved over 89-95% of the reported incidents.