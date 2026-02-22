Cylinder blast triggers fire in Madanpur Khadar JJ Colony, 3 of family suffer severe burns

New Delhi: A middle-aged couple and their 26-year-old son suffered serious burns after a fire broke out in their house in south Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar JJ Colony allegedly caused by a cooking gas cylinder blast on Saturday, police said. Charred remains after a LPG cylinder caught fire at Madanpur Khadar area, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Officials said the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call reporting the fire on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building at 4:46 am on Saturday. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, and the fire was brought under control in about an hour, they said.

“Three members of the family were rescued from the ground floor. They had severe burns and were identified as Jagdish, 52; his wife Laxmi, 48; and their son Jyotish, 26. Jagdish had nearly 80% burns while his wife had nearly 70% burns. Jyotish suffered 25% burns. They were admitted to a government hospital,” said a DFS official.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemani Tiwari said the station also received information about the fire, reportedly caused by a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder blast.

“Preliminary findings suggest a sudden explosion occurred on the premises while the residents were asleep. Initial report suspected an LPG cylinder leakage. However, the actual cause will be determined by the technical experts after their inspections and investigation. The place of the incident has been sealed to preserve evidence,” said Tiwari.

According to the DCP, police initially took Jagdish and Jyotish to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital in a police van while Laxmi was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre in an ambulance. Later, all three were shifted to the burn ward of Safdarjung hospital.

“Jagdish is a mason by profession and Jyotish is a helper in a salon in Noida. Laxmi is a homemaker,” added DCP Tiwari.

A case was registered at Kalindi Kunj police station and further investigation is underway, police said.