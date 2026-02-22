Cylinder blast triggers fire in Madanpur Khadar JJ Colony, 3 of family suffer severe burns
Preliminary findings suggest a sudden explosion occurred on the premises while the residents were asleep. Initial report suspected an LPG cylinder leakage.
New Delhi: A middle-aged couple and their 26-year-old son suffered serious burns after a fire broke out in their house in south Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar JJ Colony allegedly caused by a cooking gas cylinder blast on Saturday, police said.
Officials said the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call reporting the fire on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building at 4:46 am on Saturday. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, and the fire was brought under control in about an hour, they said.
“Three members of the family were rescued from the ground floor. They had severe burns and were identified as Jagdish, 52; his wife Laxmi, 48; and their son Jyotish, 26. Jagdish had nearly 80% burns while his wife had nearly 70% burns. Jyotish suffered 25% burns. They were admitted to a government hospital,” said a DFS official.
Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemani Tiwari said the station also received information about the fire, reportedly caused by a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder blast.
“Preliminary findings suggest a sudden explosion occurred on the premises while the residents were asleep. Initial report suspected an LPG cylinder leakage. However, the actual cause will be determined by the technical experts after their inspections and investigation. The place of the incident has been sealed to preserve evidence,” said Tiwari.
According to the DCP, police initially took Jagdish and Jyotish to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital in a police van while Laxmi was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre in an ambulance. Later, all three were shifted to the burn ward of Safdarjung hospital.
“Jagdish is a mason by profession and Jyotish is a helper in a salon in Noida. Laxmi is a homemaker,” added DCP Tiwari.
A case was registered at Kalindi Kunj police station and further investigation is underway, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.