55-year-old woman shot dead by her daughter's ex-boyfriend in North Delhi

A 55-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her daughter's former boyfriend in North Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area on Wednesday, police said. Police were informed about the incident around 4 pm on Wednesday.

Upon reaching the spot, it the found that Poonam has been shot dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He said it is suspected that Ankit Kaushik, the former boyfriend of Poonam's daughter, killed her.

A case of murder has been registered and an investigation was underway, the police officer said, adding the body would be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.