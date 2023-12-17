close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / DCW notice to PWD over dark spots at bus stops in Delhi

DCW notice to PWD over dark spots at bus stops in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 18, 2023 05:28 AM IST

The notice to PWD’s south maintenance zone asked for details on why the bus stops and roads were dark

A day after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Public Works Department (PWD) about dark spots at several bus stops in east Delhi, the commission sent the department another notice about bus stops in west and southwest Delhi on Sunday.

The notice to PWD’s south maintenance zone asked for details on why the bus stops and roads were dark, details about the lights on these spots, and a detailed action taken report on the matter.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal posted on X: “Last night, we conducted a surprise inspection of safety arrangements for women in Bakkarwala and Barpola areas. During the inspection, we found that the bus stop and roads were in complete darkness. How will women be safe in such darkness?”

Maliwal also shared a video where she was seen travelling with women commuters and asking them about the conditions in which they travel.

Responding to the development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said issue proves that PWD minister Atishi is not “attending to women’s safety issues”.

