DDA clears disbursal of rent for Signature View flat owners

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved the disbursement of rent for residents of Signature View Apartments in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, ending a long-standing deadlock and clearing the way for vacation of the crumbling structure. Signature View Apartment at Mukherjee Nagar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

A DDA spokesperson said that ₹50,000 will be given per month to owners of high-income group flats, and ₹38,000 per month for middle-income group flats as rent during the period of reconstruction of the apartments.

“The rent will be paid unit-wise to each allottee/owner as and when the flat is vacated,” said the spokesperson.

The decision came at a meeting chaired by lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

The 12 towers in were deemed unfit for habitation by an IIT-Delhi report in November 2022. Later, the LG ordered vacation, dismantling and reconstruction of the flats while paying rent for the period of construction.

For nearly two years, the issue of rent had been a bone of contention between the residents and DDA despite a Delhi High Court order in December 2024.

“We have not received any official confirmation on the decision but we were told that the rent will be started now. For those who moved before the court order, rent will start from January this year. There are over 50 such families,” said Gaurav Pandey, general secretary of RWA.

The Signature View apartments were launched in 2007 and the possession of flats started in 2012. It has 336 HIG and MIG flats.