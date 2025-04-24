DDA clocks revenue surplus for second year in a row

New Delhi Officials said revenue was in the red due to a large inventory of unsold flats. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), for a second consecutive year, recorded a revenue surplus and posted ₹1,371-crore surplus at the end of the 2024-25 financial year, after over a decade in the red prior to the last two fiscals, officials aware of the development said.

According to DDA data as of March 31, in 2024-25, the total receipts under General Development Account (GDA) was ₹3,477 crore, while the total expenditure was ₹2,106 crore. While GDA was in substantial loss of ₹1,304 crore in the 2022-23 financial year, it registered a surplus of ₹511 crore in 2023-24, which was a first in 12 years.

“This further augmented to a record surplus of ₹1,371 crore in the GDA during the financial year 2024-25, thereby registering a growth of 169% as compared to 2023-24. Thus, from a loss-making entity, DDA has transformed into a substantive profit-making organisation in just two years, that is from 2022-23 to 2024-25,” a DDA spokesperson said.

To be sure, the GDA account is the main account of the DDA and deals with transactions relating to the disposal of houses and shops, licence fees from built-up properties, and management of sports complexes, among others.

Officials said that the DDA was making losses, mainly due to a huge unsold inventory of DDA flats, until lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena took over in May 2022. “In his very first authority meeting... Saxena took strong exception of the consistent losses, asked DDA officials to take corrective measures to curb the losses and make DDA financially self sustainable,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said that housing receipts increased from ₹665 crore in 2022-23 to ₹2,398 crore in 2023-24, marking an increase of about 260% in housing collections. This further increased to ₹ 3,176 crore in 2024-25, with the sale of over 8,500 flats.

The total housing collection in the last two financial years is ₹ 5,574 crore, which is 25% more than the collection of ₹4,460 crore recorded in the past eight financial years, starting 2015-16.

Officials said that in the past two years, the DDA introduced several measures to improve flat sales: Token amount was substantially increased to attract only serious buyers, a first-come-first-served basis was introduced to give buyers a choice, restriction on owning more than one property was removed and a professional marketing strategy was adopted.