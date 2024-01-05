close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / DDA flat sold for 5.77 crore in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 06, 2024 05:32 AM IST

DDA sold 267 other apartments —138 super high income (SHIG) flats, and 129 from the middle income group (MIG) category

Seven of the 14 penthouses that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) offered for sale via e-auction have been sold, officials aware of the matter said on Friday, adding that the highest bid received for one of the flats was 5.77 crore.

These penthouses — four-bedroom duplex apartments in Dwarka Sector 19B with a plinth area of 424 sqm — had a hefty reserve price of 5 crore, the highest price at which DDA has launched any residential property in the city.
These penthouses — four-bedroom duplex apartments in Dwarka Sector 19B with a plinth area of 424 sqm — had a hefty reserve price of 5 crore, the highest price at which DDA has launched any residential property in the city.

Apart from the seven penthouses, DDA sold 267 other apartments —138 super high income (SHIG) flats, and 129 from the middle income group (MIG) category.

Interestingly, the highest bid for an SHIG flat — priced at a base reserve price of 2.5 crore — was 4.52 crores, DDA said.

“There was a healthy response from bidders, with the premium received being as much as 80% higher than the reserve price in cases,” said a DDA official.

The remaining penthouses will now be up for auction on a date to be decided by the authority soon. 946 HIG apartments with a base price of 1.4 crore, will meanwhile be up for auction on Saturday, officials said.

