DDA looks to rework its slum rehabilitation plan

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to revise its slum rehabilitation policy, nearly three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated DDA’s first in-situ slum redevelopment project in south Delhi’s Kalkaji where he gave residents of Bhoomiheen Camp the keys to their new flats.

Officials aware of the matter said the policy revision is being considered due to poor response from developers to other slum rehabilitation projects across the city.

“Despite efforts, we have not received a good response from developers. We will rework the policy to make it more attractive and financially viable for develop ers,” said a senior DDA official.

However, the slum redevelopment projects already in construction will not be impacted if DDA decides to change the policy, said officials. Only those projects on which construction has not yet begun will be impacted by the changes, officials added.

In the past two years, DDA invited bids for rehabilitation of 10 slum clusters – in Dilshad Garden, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini, Pooth Kalan, Haiderpur, Okhla Industrial area, Vasant Kunj and Kalkaji (2 more slum clusters to be named). DDA has prepared a plan to construct more than 22,000 flats in these 10 clusters. In 2021, DDA amended the norms for in-situ rehabilitation in a bid to make the projects financially viable.

Of the 675 identified slum clusters in Delhi, 376 are on central government-owned land parcels and DDA is the nodal agency for the rehabilitation of these clusters.

According to DDA policy, a developer will have to construct flats for economically weaker sections and then will be able to recover the project cost through the remunerative component, which is 40% of the total area.

“We have twice invited bids for these projects. Last year, some developers showed interest but they asked us to provide financial assistance up to ₹100-200 crore. It is not possible for the government to pay developers. We have to look for alternatives so that developers can recover the project cost,” said the official.

These 10 projects will be developed on a public private partnership model. The second phase of the slum redevelopment at Kalkaji Extension, which involves Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar lal Camp slum clusters, will also follow PPP model, said officials.

Meanwhile, more than 10 beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen camp, who were given keys to their new flats by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in November, have shifted to the new 13-storeyed housing complex, while more than 750 families of the 1,862 beneficiaries have taken physical possession of their flats, according to DDA. However, just seven families have shifted so far.

“We are asking people who have got possession to shift at the earliest. Their houses in the slums are being sealed. We are hopeful that in the next two-three months, people will shift and we will be able to start the demolition at the Bhoomiheen camp to reclaim land for the next project,” said a senior DDA official.

According to the plan, at least 8,000 families in these three clusters will be rehabilitated.

While flats will be allotted to 1,862 families in Bhoomiheen camp, there are 1,029 families which have been found ineligible. “We have formed a three-member appellate authority to look into the grievances of people who were found ineligible. At least 650 people have filed appeals,” said a DDA official.

At the complex, beneficiaries are getting the wood work and other repair and maintenance work done and gradually shifting to the new complex.

Other ongoing projects

DDA’s Jailorwala Bagh project in north Delhi is the next in-situ slum rehabilitation project where a draw of lots will be held to allot flats to 1,760 beneficiaries. “We are in the process of checking the papers to ascertain their eligibility. We are planning to hold the draw of lots in March,” said a senior DDA official.

While Jailorwala Bagh project will be ready this year, DDA officials said there is no clarity on the Kathputli Colony project, which is the first in-situ redevelopment project to be carried out on PPP basis. “The deadline to complete the project is December. While 700 flats are almost ready, a decision on when to allot them is yet to be taken,” said senior DDA official.