DDA opens golf course membership

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday opened membership to its golf course in Sector 24, Dwarka, officials said on Monday. LG VK Saxena inaugurates the golf course with a tee off in December 2024. (HT Archive)

Officials said that the golf course at Dwarka will have a “pay and play” facility in addition to tenure playing rights for three and five years. According to a brochure issued by DDA, a non-government individual can get a five-year membership for ₹9 lakh, and a three-year membership for ₹6 lakh. In addition, there will be a monthly fee of ₹2,200. The respective fees for the government category were ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh, with a monthly fee of ₹1,500.

The course, the longest in the country, was inaugurated by lieutenant governor VK Saxena last December. The 18-hole course is spread across 7,377 yards and has greens spread over 158 acres, officials said. Officials said that it has a driving range of 375 yards with 52 bays, which is also the longest in the country and North Shore SLT grass for fairways, which is also a first in India. The total cost of the project is around ₹250 crore.

A DDA official said that the driving range can accommodate up to 52 players at a time, with 26 platforms on each level. The authority is offering 2,000 memberships, of which 200 are reserved for government employees.

According to the rules, dependents of members are entitled to play on the golf course, driving range and use club facilities, whereas non-playing dependents are not required to pay fees and are not entitled to play on the course, but can use the clubhouse.

The entire application process and payment of fees must be done online, the DDA official said.

The facilities at the clubhouse include restaurants, snack kiosks, a cafeteria, a conference hall, a multi-purpose hall, a tech studio, a lecture hall, pro shops, an equipment fitment studio, tapas corners, a swimming pool, sauna, steam and other facilities. Additionally, it has a state-of-the-art computerised automatic irrigation system for intelligent use of water, underground drainage systems and stormwater recharge.