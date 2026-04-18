DDA organises hackathon for protecting green areas

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday launched “Harit Manthan 2026,” a two-day national-level hackathon aimed at developing innovative and scalable solutions for urban biodiversity and green space management. The event is open to students from recognised universities and higher education institutions across the country.

Organised in collaboration with the Udhmodya Foundation, the startup ecosystem of the Delhi University, the event is being held in the Capital on April 17-18.

According to DDA, the initiative aims to address a key challenge regarding the lack of cost-effective and scalable technological solutions suited for government implementation.

“Delhi’s green spaces are among its most vital public assets. Harit Manthan is our call to India’s brightest student innovators to help us protect and enhance this ecological inheritance with practical, scalable solutions,” DDA stated in a statement.

The hackathon features two parallel tracks: a “technology challenge” focused on digital and data-driven tools for monitoring and managing green spaces, and a “policy challenge” aimed at strengthening governance and planning frameworks for urban ecology.

The event is open to students from recognised universities and higher education institutions across the country, and requires teams of two to five members. It encourages interdisciplinary participation across technology, design, environmental sciences and public policy, the authority stated.

According to DDA, participants will work on six identified problem areas, including measuring the ecological performance of green spaces, enhancing public engagement, improving water management, developing sustainable financing models, promoting community participation and leveraging green infrastructure to address pollution.

DDA stated that selected teams will receive seed funding of up to ₹10 lakh, subject to evaluation, along with a 12-month incubation programme under the Udhmodya Foundation. The support includes mentorship, workspace access and assistance with scaling solutions, fundraising and market linkages.

Participants will also gain access to pilot opportunities within DDA’s parks and green spaces to test their solutions in real-world conditions. The event schedule includes mentorship and pitch refinement sessions on the first day at Maya Art Gallery, Indraprastha Park, followed by final presentations at Atal Akshaya Urja Bhawan on April 18. Results will be announced the same day, after which selected teams will enter the incubation phase extending till March 2027.