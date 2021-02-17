IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / DDA receives nearly 31,000 applications for its housing scheme this year
The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola.(HT Photo)
The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola.(HT Photo)
delhi news

DDA receives nearly 31,000 applications for its housing scheme this year

The DDA has received over 6,000 applications along with payment for its 1,011 HIG and MIG flats. The 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. There are 757 two and three-bedroom MIG flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri and Madipur.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:09 AM IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received over 30,000 applications, till Monday evening, for its Housing Scheme 2021, which was announced this January.

As all payments are being made online, the DDA allowed applicants to submit payments till midnight, said an official from the land owning agency.

The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola. DDA officials said the response has been good despite the current slump in the real estate sector.

“The response has been very good. We have received over 30,669 applications and 19,607 applicants have made the payments and completed all formalities till Monday afternoon,” said the official.

Read more: DDA gives nod for eco-friendly revamp of green belt villages in city

On the last day, over six thousand people had made the payment ranging between 1 lakh and 2.5 lakh, depending on the type of flat they had selected.

The DDA has received over 6,000 applications along with payment for its 1,011 HIG and MIG flats. The 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. There are 757 two and three-bedroom MIG flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri and Madipur.

Read more: New DDA policy to regulate development in green belt villages on Delhi periphery

Apart from the location of the flats, DDA officials said the quality of construction, facilities at the housing complex, and two parking slots per HIG flat are some reasons why people are keen on applying for these flats.

The HIG flats, which are 87.9 sqm to 177.3 sqm in size, are priced between 69.62 lakh and 2.14 crore. “These are spacious flats, located on the Delhi-Noida border and well-connected with the rest of the city via Metro and other public transport systems. There is a dual water pipeline system as the complex has its own sewage treatment plant. The most important thing is that each flat has two parking slots. The 2.1 crore cost is as per the market rate,” said a senior DDA official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dda housing scheme
Close
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.(ANI)
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.(ANI)
delhi news

Top cop hails police’s handling of anti-CAA protests, Delhi riots

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:00 AM IST
Shrivastava also praised the police’s efforts during the pandemic. “The force emerged from these challenging times by earning the goodwill, respect and trust of the people,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference at his party office, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference at his party office, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

‘Varsities must find way to stop the brain drain’: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Sisodia urged universities to think out of the box to find solutions for the large quantities and lack of enough space for the students in higher education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi riots, between February 24-26, left at least 53 people dead.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
The Delhi riots, between February 24-26, left at least 53 people dead.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

Man held over death of constable during Delhi riots granted bail

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:11 AM IST
The court granted bail to Danish on a personal bond of 20,000 and one surety of the same amount.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola.(HT Photo)
The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola.(HT Photo)
delhi news

DDA receives nearly 31,000 applications for its housing scheme this year

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:09 AM IST
The DDA has received over 6,000 applications along with payment for its 1,011 HIG and MIG flats. The 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. There are 757 two and three-bedroom MIG flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri and Madipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Fewest new Covid-19 cases in Delhi since April 30

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:05 AM IST
On Tuesday, over 15,000 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were administered across 265 centre in Delhi. Of these, 2,532 were the second doses received by health care workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasudev, whose tea stall lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.(HT Photo)
Vasudev, whose tea stall lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Vasudev’s world

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:12 PM IST
A calmly long-time stray-friendly tea stall by the roadside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
india news

Delhi records 94 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 9 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:41 PM IST
On Monday, the national capital had reported 134 cases and two deaths. The average number of daily infections has hovered between 131 to 158, according to government data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy greets the attendee as he attends the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police, in New Delhi(ANI Photo)
Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy greets the attendee as he attends the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police, in New Delhi(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police tackled situation during R-Day violence responsibly, says minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • The minister also said that the police thwarted the anti-national forces while exercising maximum restraint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of various social organisation display placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI Photo )
Members of various social organisation display placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Disha Ravi's arrest: 'False to say there were lapses', says Delhi Police chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The operation of Delhi Police has come under scrutiny by legal experts and activists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police. (PTI Photo)
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police. (PTI Photo)
delhi news

Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day violence, remanded to 7-day police custody

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Police have alleged that Deep Sidhu was among “prominent players” behind the violence and “instigated the mob” by delivering “provocative speeches.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is among the accused. (File photo)
Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is among the accused. (File photo)
delhi news

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance, summons accused on March 15

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:52 PM IST
The court took cognisance of the charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, and seven others
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nizamuddin Dargah embraces yellow to celebrate the Sufi Basant festival, every year. (Photo: Burhaan Kinu/HT)
Nizamuddin Dargah embraces yellow to celebrate the Sufi Basant festival, every year. (Photo: Burhaan Kinu/HT)
delhi news

Sufi Basant 2021: Spring arrives in hues of yellow at Hazrat Nizamuddin

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The festival celebrations, which take place in memory of poet Amir Khusrow, will follow social distancing norms this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s AQI has remained in the very poor zone for a while now. (File photo)
Delhi’s AQI has remained in the very poor zone for a while now. (File photo)
delhi news

Calm winds lead to poorer air quality, Delhi AQI at 305

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:37 AM IST
IMD has said that the air quality will deteriorate in the early morning hours and the pollution will clear out as the day progresses
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Tikri during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near New Delhi. (HT file)
Farmers at Tikri during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near New Delhi. (HT file)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders points remain closed, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:11 AM IST
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police have advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
BRICS Rose Garden in central Delhi’s diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.(HT Photo)
BRICS Rose Garden in central Delhi’s diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Paradise in the midst of roses

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Soak in Delhi’s February blue sky in central Delhi’s diplomatic enclave—Chanakyapuri
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP