DDA receives nearly 31,000 applications for its housing scheme this year

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received over 30,000 applications, till Monday evening, for its Housing Scheme 2021, which was announced this January.

As all payments are being made online, the DDA allowed applicants to submit payments till midnight, said an official from the land owning agency.

The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola. DDA officials said the response has been good despite the current slump in the real estate sector.

“The response has been very good. We have received over 30,669 applications and 19,607 applicants have made the payments and completed all formalities till Monday afternoon,” said the official.

On the last day, over six thousand people had made the payment ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh, depending on the type of flat they had selected.

The DDA has received over 6,000 applications along with payment for its 1,011 HIG and MIG flats. The 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. There are 757 two and three-bedroom MIG flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri and Madipur.

Apart from the location of the flats, DDA officials said the quality of construction, facilities at the housing complex, and two parking slots per HIG flat are some reasons why people are keen on applying for these flats.

The HIG flats, which are 87.9 sqm to 177.3 sqm in size, are priced between ₹69.62 lakh and ₹2.14 crore. “These are spacious flats, located on the Delhi-Noida border and well-connected with the rest of the city via Metro and other public transport systems. There is a dual water pipeline system as the complex has its own sewage treatment plant. The most important thing is that each flat has two parking slots. The ₹2.1 crore cost is as per the market rate,” said a senior DDA official.

