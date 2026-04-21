DDA set to plan for 10 new transit-oriented development projects across Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to begin planning for at least 10 new Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) projects across the Capital, officials said, adding that they are in the process of identifying land parcels in areas under DDA’s ownership. TOD projects typically combine residential, commercial and recreational spaces within walkable distances of transit hubs.

TOD projects typically combine residential, commercial and recreational spaces within walkable distances of transit hubs.

The proposed projects will likely come up either through public-private partnerships (PPP) or as independent housing schemes developed by the authority. DDA holds several land pockets across Delhi that are suitable for TOD-based development, focusing on high-density, mixed-use construction around transit corridors, officials added.

“The authority is in the process of identifying land parcels where TOD projects can be taken up. We are looking at both PPP models and projects that DDA can develop on its own,” a senior official said.

The move follows recent relaxations in TOD norms, particularly the reduction in minimum plot size requirements, which has widened the scope for such projects. With these restrictions eased, more land parcels have become eligible for TOD, officials said.

The authority has also planned a stakeholder consultation in the coming weeks, to invite participation from private developers. “A meeting with realtors will be held shortly to explore interest and modalities for participation in TOD projects. Developers will also be informed about the relaxed norms and the single-window system wherein DDA will issue all clearances within 60 days,” the official added.

The push is part of a broader strategy to promote integrated urban development along mass transit networks, including the Delhi Metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors.

The Centre and DDA recently revised the TOD policy framework under the Master Plan for Delhi 2021, allowing development within a 500-metre influence zone along transit networks. The revised norms reduce minimum plot size significantly and increase permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR), enabling denser construction. The policy mandates a 60% share for affordable housing.