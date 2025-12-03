DDA to auction 10.43 acres in Dwarka for integrated mall, offices and upscale homes

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing to auction a 10.43-acre land parcel in Sector 22, Dwarka, to be developed into a first-of-its-kind mixed-use complex comprising a luxury mall, corporate office spaces and premium residential facilities. Officials said this is the first time that the DDA will facilitate all three uses within one integrated development. The proposed development time frame is three to four years once the allotment is done. (Photo for representation)

According to the project report, the plot will be allotted on a 55-year licence period to the selected developer and will require the developer to design, finance, build, operate and maintain the infrastructure for 55 years before handing it back to the authority at the end of the contract period.

Officials said the minimum reserve price for the auction has been set at ₹25 crore, though the land parcel is expected to fetch a much higher rate. The application process closed on Tuesday, officials added.

“We are hoping to conduct the e-auction this month itself and allot the plot. It is a luxury project and several good developers have evinced interest,” said a DDA official, asking not to be named.

The land parcel falls in the influence zones of the transit oriented development (TOD) corridor, planned along Dwarka’s expanding transport network, DDA officials added.

The project report mandates that a minimum 50% of the floor area ratio (FAR) be used specifically for commercial development, such as a high-end luxury retail mall and office spaces. A further 30% FAR must be developed as luxury residential units such as service apartments or guest houses, while at least 10% FAR has to be earmarked for public utilities and services such as medical centres or training institutes.

The maximum permissible FAR is 300 and ground coverage is capped at 50%, aimed at a dense, vertical development model that aligns with Delhi’s evolving master plan directives, officials said.

“DDA is diversifying beyond traditional land disposal and enabling the creation of modern economic hubs. This will expand Delhi’s commercial footprint and bring new employment avenues closer to residential pockets,” a second DDA official said.

Earlier in August, DDA had allotted a five-star hotel space to a private hospitality firm in Nehru Place. The land agency had claimed then that the allotment is expected to fetch around ₹10,000 crore over the next 55 years. Other hotel, hospital and commercial centre/center spaces are also likely to be opened to private developers on long-term agreements soon, DDA officials in the know of these developments said.