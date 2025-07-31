DDA to begin survey in S, SW Delhi to reclaim land

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to begin a Total Station Survey (TSS) in south and southwest Delhi to identify vacant or encroached land under its jurisdiction, officials said. The survey aims to assist in land consolidation, prepare inventories, and support potential anti-encroachment drives in the area. Tenders for the ₹ 1.6 crore project were floated on July 24, and the work is expected to be completed within a year from the start date.

Tenders for the ₹1.6 crore project were floated on July 24, and the work is expected to be completed within a year from the start date. Officials said the initiative will use precision equipment to create detailed site plans capturing existing features like roads, drains, trees, electric poles, and structures.

“In many areas, it has been found that DDA land has been encroached upon for years and old land records are missing. It is essential to match our available records with the situation on the ground for planning purposes,” a DDA official said.

The south and southwest zones are among the few areas where DDA still holds direct ownership of large land parcels, as much of its land elsewhere has been leased out.

The selected agency must provide survey data in both hard copy and digital formats compatible with DDA’s mapping systems, officials said.