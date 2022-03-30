DDMA meet to take stock of pandemic

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the national capital and also the status of the vaccination programme. Delhi has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions from February 28, in the wake of a significant decrease in cases.

The Capital is reporting fewer than 100 Covid cases for the past several days and the test positivity rate is 0.5%. From April 1, there will be no online classes in schools.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair the meeting at 3.30pm, and it is likely to be attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendra Jain, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot and senior government officials, besides experts.

The government has, however, stressed that Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, and hand hygiene, must be followed at all times by all people.