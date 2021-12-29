DDMA meeting: Delhi's LG lists these measures as Covid spread sparks alarm

Delhi's lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday said the Union territory government will not impose any fresh pandemic-related restrictions at the moment, but strictly follow and enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour and continue with the three ‘Ts’ strategy of testing, tracking and treating to combat the spread of the virus.

Baijal’s statement came after he chaired a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting that was attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria among other prominent government officials and ministers.

The meeting took place a day after the Delhi government imposed a ‘yellow alert’ in the city following which all schools, colleges and other educational institutions, cinemas and gyms have been shut.

It was decided at the meeting that curbs under the ‘yellow alert' would continue at the moment with the government in a “wait and watch mode”.

Taking to Twitter, Baijal said that besides the three Ts, it was reiterated to give special attention on “surveillance, delineation of containment zones, isolation of positive cases and close monitoring of home isolation cases” to break the chain of transmission.

He added the Delhi government has decided to “keep a close vigil on the ground situation" pertaining to Covid-19 in the national capital.

“The health department was advised to enhance the health preparedness to deal effectively with the emerging situation and to closely monitor bed occupancy besides strengthening the home isolation strategy,” Baijal added in another tweet.

He urged all stakeholders for “collective and concerted efforts” to deal with the pandemic without “lowering the guard”.

Delhi on Wednesday neared the 1000-mark in single-day Covid-19 cases having logged 923 new infections. This was the biggest jump since the second wave peak in May this year. At 1.29 per cent, the case positivity rate of the national capital is also the highest since May 28 when the same was at 1.59 per cent.