Deadline of BJP’s farewell from MCDs is near: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Asserting that the deadline of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s farewell from the three municipal corporations in the city is near, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced that it will launch a campaign after Diwali (to be celebrated on November 4) to strengthen the party’s organisational structure ahead of the MCD polls next year.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the party organised 2,532 ‘mohalla meetings’ across Delhi from September 1 to October 20 under ‘Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar’ programmme. “In every mohalla sabha, people have raised the issue of dirt and litter throughout Delhi. People said the BJP and MCDs have proved completely unsuccessful in cleaning Delhi,” Rai said.

“It is evident now that the deadline of BJP’s farewell from MCD will come before their deadline of clearing Delhi’s garbage mountains,” Rai, who is also Delhi’s environment minister, said in a press conference.

He said the AAP is preparing its plan of action for the civic body polls based on the report of ‘mohalla sabhas’. The party is also reviewing the performance of the organisation in holding the public meetings, he said.

While the AAP rules the Delhi government, the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in the three municipal corporations. The AAP is the principal opposition in all the three MCDs. Municipal corporation elections are due in April next year.

Delhi BJP dismissed the AAP’s allegations as baseless.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “People of Delhi are fed up of allegation politics of Aam Aadmi Party leaders.”

“People have seen how the Kejriwal government failed them during Covid-19, while the BJP-led central government has not only provided medical aid during the Covid-19 waves but has also ensured free Covid vaccination for 2 crore people in Delhi. People of Delhi have seen how BJP-ruled MCD staff and councillors worked hard during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure not only proper sanitation, but also distributed food and ration to the poor,” Kapoor said.