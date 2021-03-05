Decomposed bodies of man and woman found at woman’s house in Tilak Nagar
A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were found dead at a house in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar late Wednesday night. Police said the woman, who worked as a consultant with a private firm in Gurugram, lived in the house on rent, while the man, a gym trainer, who was into modelling, had come to meet her two days ago. Police have found liquor bottles and some medicines lying beside the bodies and have ruled out any foul play so far.
A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the deaths came to fore after neighbours reported a foul smell from the ground floor of the house. The matter was then reported to the police who arrived on the spot and broke open the main entrance door that was locked from inside.
“Our team entered the house and found a man and a woman lying dead. It looked like they had been lying there for at least two or three days. Their bodies were moved to a hospital and later sent for a post-mortem examination,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.
The police said during preliminary inquiry it was found that the woman worked in Gurugram and lived on the ground floor on rent. The man had visited her two days ago, the neighbours said. Their families were also informed and they confirmed that man and women were acquainted, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (west) Urvija Goel said the bodies had no visible injuries. “While the woman was from Uttarakhand, the man was from Uttar Pradesh. An almost empty liquor bottle, some supplements and wrappers of some tablets were found lying at the spot and have been seized as evidence. The autopsies were conducted and viscera samples preserved for further proceedings. So far, we do not suspect any foul play in the case. We have not found any suicide note and the matter is being probed from all angles,” the DCP said.
Police said they will ascertain the nature and type of the tablets found in the room as part of the investigation.
