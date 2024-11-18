Delhi: 2 killed after hit by car while crossing road, driver arrested

Two elderly people were killed after they were hit by a car while they were crossing a road in Uttam Nagar, west Delhi on Sunday morning, Delhi Police officers said, adding that the vehicle sped away after the accident. Police arrested a 20-year-old man, identified only by his first name of Krish, in connection with the accident, and seized the Hyundai Venue car that he was driving. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Kamlesh Verma, 64, and Narayan Sharma, 75. Late on Sunday, police arrested a 20-year-old man, identified only by his first name of Krish, in connection with the accident, and seized the Hyundai Venue car that he was driving.

Giving details of the case, officers said the police control room received a call at around 6am about an accident near the Uttam Nagar bus terminal. When police reached the spot, they were informed that a woman had been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, and a man had been taken to Mata Chanan Devi hospital.

Upon arriving at the respective hospitals, police were informed that Verma was declared dead at DDU hospital, while Sharma was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi hospital. Late on Sunday, police said that Sharma had died during treatment.

During the police probe, eyewitnesses told investigators that the car hit the woman close to a shop, but her body was found about 50 feet away, which led investigators to suspect that the woman was dragged for that length before the accused fled.

A case on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered and investigation was taken up. CCTV footage from the scene of crime was obtained and analysed, police said.

“During further inquiry, the ownership of the vehicle was obtained, and the accused Krish was arrested and the Hyundai Venue was taken into possession. The accused is a first year BBA student. Further investigation is going on,” a senior police officer probing the case said.